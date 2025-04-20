DPM, Omani FM discuss ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Sunday held a telephone call with the Foreign Minister of Oman, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi.

They reviewed the existing bilateral ties and expressed satisfaction on the upward trajectory . Regional and international current issues of mutual interest also came under discussion.