DPM, Panama's FM Emphasize Commitment To International Peace, Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Panama, Javier Eduardo Martinze-Acha Vasquez and shared views on the regional situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Panama, Javier Eduardo Martinze-Acha Vasquez and shared views on the regional situation.

DPM briefed him on the current regional situation, including India’s inflammatory propaganda, its illegal unilateral actions against Pakistan, including holding in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty- a clear violation of international law.

He emphasized both sides to exercise restraint. Being non-permanent members of UNSC, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment for international peace and security.

