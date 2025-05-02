DPM, Panama's FM Emphasize Commitment To International Peace, Security
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 10:50 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Panama, Javier Eduardo Martinze-Acha Vasquez and shared views on the regional situation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Panama, Javier Eduardo Martinze-Acha Vasquez and shared views on the regional situation.
DPM briefed him on the current regional situation, including India’s inflammatory propaganda, its illegal unilateral actions against Pakistan, including holding in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty- a clear violation of international law.
He emphasized both sides to exercise restraint. Being non-permanent members of UNSC, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment for international peace and security.
Recent Stories
BBoIT engages Livestock Dept to boost sector investment
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies 2-day power suspension progra ..
India not ready to resolve Kashmir issue as per UNSC resolutions: Dr. Faisal
India attempting to exploit Pahalgam incident for strategic gains: Rana Sanaulla ..
AC chairs meeting regarding removal of encroachment
Any Indian aggression to be responded to surely, decisively; vows top army brass
Canals to remain closed due to water scarcity from May 5-10
DPM, Panama's FM emphasize commitment to international peace, security
Pakistan's ambassador briefs journalists on IIOJK situation
Pak armed forces well equipped to respond any misadventure India: Minister for D ..
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahs ..
Weather turns pleasant after light rain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BBoIT engages Livestock Dept to boost sector investment3 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies 2-day power suspension programme4 minutes ago
-
India attempting to exploit Pahalgam incident for strategic gains: Rana Sanaullah4 minutes ago
-
AC chairs meeting regarding removal of encroachment4 minutes ago
-
Any Indian aggression to be responded to surely, decisively; vows top army brass4 minutes ago
-
Canals to remain closed due to water scarcity from May 5-104 minutes ago
-
DPM, Panama's FM emphasize commitment to international peace, security4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's ambassador briefs journalists on IIOJK situation4 minutes ago
-
Pak armed forces well equipped to respond any misadventure India: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muham ..4 minutes ago
-
CS visits Kurram, address tribal jirga41 minutes ago
-
Hult Prize 2025 National Competition begins at KMU1 hour ago
-
Traders express solidarity with Pak Army1 hour ago