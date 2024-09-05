DPM reaffirms Pakistan readiness to promote intra-Commomwealth trade, advancing agenda

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the Commonwealth and readiness to play an active role in promoting intra-Commonwealth trade and advancing the Commonwealth agenda on sustainable development.

The deputy prime minister, in a meeting with Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland KC at Marlborough House Headquarters during his official visit here, highlighted Pakistan’s role in spearheading the Commonwealth’s youth agenda.

He also appreciated the Secretary-General’s support for establishing the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA) Secretariat in Pakistan.

Secretary-General Scotland recalled the warm hospitality accorded to her during her first visit to Pakistan in August 2024.

She affirmed her desire to work closely with Pakistan on addressing climate change-related challenges and empowering Pakistan’s young population.

The two leaders also discussed their shared priorities ahead of next month’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.