DPM Reaffirms Pakistan's Commitment To Peace, Stability
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 01:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday spoke with the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the Commission Kaja Kallas , who welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.
In a post on X, the DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering peace, stability, and dialogue in the region.
