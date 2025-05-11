ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday spoke with the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the Commission Kaja Kallas , who welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.

In a post on X, the DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering peace, stability, and dialogue in the region.