DPM Reaffirms Support For Palestine
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM
JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday met with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Jeddah.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and reiterated the stance for a viable and contiguous Palestinian state established on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan
Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria
France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction
Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries
GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’
Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Complaining of unpaid salaries workers of Hyderabad Water Sanitation Board to suspend water supply43 seconds ago
-
AJK observes World Women Day with renewed resolve to ensure women's empowerment in all spheres of li ..44 seconds ago
-
DPM reaffirms support for Palestine48 seconds ago
-
Kohat university unveils State-of-the-Art Physio rehabilitation center51 seconds ago
-
Aqeel highlights gov't efforts for gender parity54 seconds ago
-
District administration raids shops charges excessive rates for edible commodities in Ramazan56 seconds ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Security Forces for successful Intelligence-Based Operation in Tank11 minutes ago
-
RWMC holds walk & seminar to pay tribute to women workers11 minutes ago
-
Nigahban Ramazan Package ensures dignified relief for 26,883 beneficiaries in Chiniot11 minutes ago
-
FS, ambassadors pay tribute to women for making lasting impact on society21 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover over 2kg of Heroin & Hashish31 minutes ago
-
Harassing any women Maryam Nawaz’s red line: Mehwish31 minutes ago