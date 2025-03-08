DPM reaffirms support for Palestine

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday met with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Jeddah.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and reiterated the stance for a viable and contiguous Palestinian state established on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.