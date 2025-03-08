Open Menu

DPM Reaffirms Support For Palestine

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM

DPM reaffirms support for Palestine

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday met with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Jeddah.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and reiterated the stance for a viable and contiguous Palestinian state established on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment ..

Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives

11 minutes ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

26 minutes ago
 Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish ..

Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet ho ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan

2 hours ago
 Arab League condemns violence targeting government ..

Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria

2 hours ago
 France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza ..

France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction

2 hours ago
Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

2 hours ago
 GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of Octob ..

GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat

3 hours ago
 Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Gl ..

Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heri ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Camp ..

Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign

4 hours ago
 OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to dis ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan