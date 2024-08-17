Open Menu

DPM Reviews Measures Over Urea Availability

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2024 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday chaired a meeting to review various measures to ensure ample availability of urea at suitable rate during the upcoming wheat cultivation in Rabi season.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed its satisfaction on the availability of urea and its price during the current Kharif season.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries and National food Security Rana Tanveer, Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, relevant secretaries and other officials, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister said in a press release.

The meeting decided that the Petroleum Division would ensure continuous supply of gas to all fertilizer plants for the Rabi season. The decision was taken to avert the negative impacts caused by imports upon the country’s reserves.

The deputy prime minister stressed upon the provincial governments to increase their vigilance of markets so that prices should remain stable and the profiteers should not get a chance of profiteering.

With provision of uninterrupted gas supply, the fertilizer plants would run on full capacity and with sufficient production and buffer stock, the price of urea bag would be stabilized. The stable price was a good news for the farmers and rural economy, the press release in urdu language said.

