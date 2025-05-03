Open Menu

DPM Reviews Progress Of Investment Initiatives

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 09:30 PM

DPM reviews progress of investment initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of investment initiatives by friendly countries across various sectors.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, and Secretaries of Petroleum and Finance, along with other senior officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant departments.

Discussions focused on foreign investments in infrastructure, energy, petroleum, and economic development. DPM emphasized the need for streamlined processes, enhanced institutional coordination, and fast-tracked implementation of investment projects.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing all necessary facilitation to translate these investments into tangible outcomes for economic growth and prosperity.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Islamabad United

2 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

2 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

2 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

2 hours ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

2 hours ago
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

5 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

5 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

6 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

6 hours ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan