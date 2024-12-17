Open Menu

DPM Senator Dar Leaves For Cairo To Attend 11th D-8 Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday left for Cairo, Egypt, to attend the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) countries to be held on December 19th.

Preceding the Summit, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister would attend the 21st Session of the D-8 Council of Ministers on December 18th, a Deputy PM's office news release said.

Furthermore, while being in Cairo, the DPM would virtually attend the Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) being held today in Baku.

On the sidelines, the DPM is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts present in Cairo.

