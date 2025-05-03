DPM, Swiss FM discuss regional security situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday held a telephone conversation with the Swiss Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister, Ignazio Cassis and briefed him on the evolving regional security situation.

DPM expressed grave concern over India’s recent provocative actions, including baseless allegations, inflammatory propaganda, and its unilateral decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance - an outright violation of international legal obligations.

He reiterated Pakistan’s call for an independent & transparent international investigation to establish the facts.

He underscored Pakistan’s commitment to exercising restraint in the interest of regional peace and security, while reserving the right to protect its sovereignty and national interests.

FM appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to peace, and endorsed its proposal for an investigation. He expressed Switzerland’s readiness to offer its good offices and explore appropriate mechanisms to facilitate an impartial investigation.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact on the evolving situation.