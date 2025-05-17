Open Menu

DPM, Turkish FM Discuss Regional Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2025 | 07:50 PM

DPM, Turkish FM discuss regional developments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan and discussed matters of bilateral and regional interest.

The two leaders exchanged views on the recent developments in the region and discussed ways to further strengthen Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral relations.

They reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation on matters of mutual interest and promoting regional peace and stability.

Recent Stories

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and ..

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..

2 hours ago
 Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

11 hours ago
 NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

1 day ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

1 day ago
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

2 days ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

2 days ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan