DPM Urges All Concerned To Fast-track Conversion Of Agricultural Tube Wells To Solar Power

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday urged all the concerned stakeholders urged to fast-track the implementation of the important joint initiative of converting agricultural tube wells to solar power led by the Federal and provincial government of Balochistan.

The DPM reiterated the federal government’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions for Pakistan's farmers while chairing a meeting of the Steering Committee on the conversion of agricultural tube wells to solar power, a DPM Office's news release said.

The meeting reviewed progress on the solarization of tube wells initiative in Balochistan, including financial disbursements & retrieval of transformers.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary Balochistan, Minister of Power, Secretary Power, and senior officials from Finance, Power, and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

