ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday visited the Operations Room, established at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to monitor the developments in Pakistan-India relations.

The DPM interacted with the officers on duty and appreciated their vigilance and preparedness.