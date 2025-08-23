DPM/FM Arrives In Dhaka On Official Visit
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, on Saturday arrived in Dhaka, on a landmark official visit from 23–24 August, at the invitation of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.
At Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister was received by Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, Ambassador Asad Alam Siam, High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh Imran Haider, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan Muhammad Iqbal Khan and officials of Pakistan High Commission, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
During the visit, the DPM/FM will hold important meetings with the Bangladeshi leadership, including Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, Adviser for Foreign Affairs Md. Touhid Hossain, and Adviser for Commerce SK Bashir Uddin.
“Discussions will encompass the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation including regional and international issues of mutual interest,” it was added.
Recent Stories
YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days
Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation
Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..
Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal
UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humani ..
Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Princ ..
GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur
India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi
At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer
Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowerment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP minister reviews relief efforts in Buner6 minutes ago
-
DC hears public complaints15 minutes ago
-
Minister praises CM Punjab’s unmatched vision in overcoming monsoon chaos, delivering merit-based ..15 minutes ago
-
Revival of Cotton is national duty: Secretary Agriculture16 minutes ago
-
Clinic on Wheels inspected16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army organizes free medical camp in Haripur16 minutes ago
-
Mourning processions held under tight security16 minutes ago
-
Mansehra Police arrested proclaimed offender wanted in Punjab16 minutes ago
-
14 arrested; arms, drugs seized16 minutes ago
-
Minister greets Pakistani team for winning Ice Hockey Championship16 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad SITE traders meet HESCO Chief Executive Officer,26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan achieves 68pc target of planting trees under Green Pakistan Program26 minutes ago