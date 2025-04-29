DPM/FM briefs Kuwaiti FM on evolving regional situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday received a telephone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

“The DPM/FM briefed his counterpart on the evolving regional situation, including India’s baseless propaganda and illegal unilateral measures against Pakistan,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Reaffirming the deep-rooted and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Kuwait, FM Al-Yahya assured Kuwait’s support to Pakistan.