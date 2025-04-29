DPM/FM Briefs Kuwaiti FM On Evolving Regional Situation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday received a telephone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.
“The DPM/FM briefed his counterpart on the evolving regional situation, including India’s baseless propaganda and illegal unilateral measures against Pakistan,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
Reaffirming the deep-rooted and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Kuwait, FM Al-Yahya assured Kuwait’s support to Pakistan.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security Forces kill 3 terrorists in IBO in Turbat: ISPR6 minutes ago
-
DPO Kohat distributed relief cheques6 minutes ago
-
DC attends school awards ceremony6 minutes ago
-
PAFST launched to strengthen National Food Security and Climate Resilience6 minutes ago
-
Senate unanimously passes two bills6 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM briefs Kuwaiti FM on evolving regional situation6 minutes ago
-
ECP holds voter awareness program for special people7 minutes ago
-
Work on Model Agriculture Mall reviewed7 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker honours Palestinian graduates7 minutes ago
-
Balochistan cabinet condemns Indian aggression, expresses sorrow on Nushki tragedy16 minutes ago
-
1600 poor families receive free solar systems in Mirpurkhas17 minutes ago
-
Two illegal buildings demolished17 minutes ago