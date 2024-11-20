DPM/FM Chairs SDGs Achievement Programme Committee Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2024 | 09:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired the 44th Meeting of the Steering Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Achievement Programme (SAP).
The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Energy (Power Division) Awais Leghari, DPM Office said in a press release.
Members of National Assembly and Federal secretaries also attended.
The meeting discussed initiatives and government programmes for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with special focus on basic infrastructure and needs of the underprivileged communities in Pakistan.
