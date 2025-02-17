Open Menu

DPM/FM Dar Arrives In New York To Participate In UNSC Meeting

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2025 | 01:33 PM

DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram, Alternate Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar and Consul General in New York Amir Atozai receive Ishaq Dar at airport

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrived in New York to participate in the high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on 'Practicing Multilateralism: Reforming and Improving Global Governance' scheduled to be held tomorrow.

At the airport, he was received by Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram, Alternate Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar and Consul General in New York Amir Atozai.

The 15-member UN Security Council meeting will be chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as China holds the Council’s rotating presidency for the month of February.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister United Nations China Ishaq Dar New York February Airport

Recent Stories

DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in U ..

DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting

3 minutes ago
 'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK

'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK

1 hour ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October- ..

Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Raducanu advances to second round after dominant d ..

Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ..

11 hours ago
 UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostag ..

UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

12 hours ago
 UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cu ..

UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour

12 hours ago
 EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-doma ..

EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..

13 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in T ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in Tunisia

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan