DPM/FM Dar Arrives In New York To Participate In UNSC Meeting
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2025 | 01:33 PM
Pakistan's Permanent Representative to United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram, Alternate Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar and Consul General in New York Amir Atozai receive Ishaq Dar at airport
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrived in New York to participate in the high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on 'Practicing Multilateralism: Reforming and Improving Global Governance' scheduled to be held tomorrow.
At the airport, he was received by Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram, Alternate Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar and Consul General in New York Amir Atozai.
The 15-member UN Security Council meeting will be chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as China holds the Council’s rotating presidency for the month of February.
