DPM/FM Dar Assures Sindh CM Of Federal Govt’s Commitment To Ensure Release Of Funds

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday assured Sindh Chief Minister of the Federal Government’s commitment to ensure full and timely release of funds for all the approved projects in the province.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah called on the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister in his office. He was accompanied by MNA Syed Naveed Qamar as well as Sindh planning minister, chief secretary Sindh, chairman P&D Sindh and finance secretary Sindh.

The meeting was also attended by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb as well as secretaries of relevant federal divisions, the Office of the DPM said in a press release.

During the meeting, they reviewed in detail the ongoing development projects included in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of Sindh.

The meeting also deliberated upon the issues related to allocations, implementation and approvals of the reviewed projects, particularly pertaining to road connectivity, water storage, schools infrastructure and housing.

They discussed in detail the approval and implementation status of such projects and agreed that timely completion of projects within approved cost was imperative for the development of Sindh province and the betterment of the population.

The DMP/FM further assured that any increase in cost of ongoing projects would be expeditiously considered by CDWP and ECNEC for decision.

