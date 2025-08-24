DPM/FM Dar, Bangladeshi Foreign Adviser Review Entire Gamut Of Bilateral Ties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Adviser of Bangladesh Md. Touhid Hossain on Sunday reviewed entire gamut of bilateral relations, including high level exchanges, trade and economic cooperation, people to people contacts, cultural exchanges, cooperation on education and capacity building, and humanitarian issues.
During a wide-ranging talks held in Dhaka, regional and international issues, including rejuvenation of SAARC and resolution of Palestine and the Rohingya issue were also discussed, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
“The talks took place in a constructive atmosphere, reflecting the existing goodwill and cordiality between two countries. Both sides agreed to work for further strengthening of bilateral relations,” it was added. Bangladeshi foreign adviser also hosted a lunch in honour of the deputy prime minister and foreign minister.
