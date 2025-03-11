DPM/FM Dar chairs CCOP meeting to review ongoing initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP) to review the progress of ongoing privatization initiatives, including the Roosevelt Hotel in New York.

The meeting was attended by Ministers for Finance, Power & Petroleum, along with senior officials of other relevant departments, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Discussions focused on identifying the most viable way forward.

The DPM urged the Privatization Commission to fast-track the privatization process of the Roosevelt Hotel.