DPM/FM Dar Chairs Inter-provincial Preparatory Meeting For Pak-Qatar BPC
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday chaired an Inter-Ministerial meeting to review the preparation for the second round of Pak-Qatar Bilateral Political Consultations scheduled to be held in Doha.
The DPM/FM was briefed about Pak-Qatar bilateral relations and the status of various initiatives in various fields, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
He underscored that preparations should be made for substantive, productive and result-oriented discussions in Doha.
