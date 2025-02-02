Open Menu

DPM/FM Dar Chairs Inter-provincial Preparatory Meeting For Pak-Qatar BPC

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 12:40 PM

DPM/FM Dar chairs inter-provincial preparatory meeting for Pak-Qatar BPC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday chaired an Inter-Ministerial meeting to review the preparation for the second round of Pak-Qatar Bilateral Political Consultations scheduled to be held in Doha.

The DPM/FM was briefed about Pak-Qatar bilateral relations and the status of various initiatives in various fields, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

He underscored that preparations should be made for substantive, productive and result-oriented discussions in Doha.

