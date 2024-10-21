Open Menu

DPM/FM Dar Chairs Meeting On SDGs Achievement Programme

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 08:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday chaired the 43rd meeting of the Steering Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Achievement Programme.

“Meeting focused on mechanisms to enhance access to community based basic needs like education, health, clean water, sanitation & electricity interventions leading to UN Agenda on SDGs,” a post on X said.

