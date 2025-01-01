Open Menu

DPM/FM Dar Chairs Preparatory Committee Meeting On Girls’ Education In Muslim Communities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 06:50 PM

DPM/FM Dar chairs preparatory committee meeting on girls’ education in Muslim communities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the preparatory committee for the international conference on ‘Girls’ education in Muslim communities: challenges and opportunities," to be hosted by Pakistan from 11–12 January.

The meeting was attended by the Minister Youth Affairs Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan, Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Chairman CDA, and other senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The committee reviewed the preparations for the conference, which would feature a comprehensive agenda, including discussions on barriers to girls’ education; the social and economic benefits of girls education; and innovative approaches to advancing education equity.

