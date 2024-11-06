DPM/FM Dar chairs preparatory meeting for upcoming UAE Ports delegation’s visit

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a high-level Inter-Ministerial preparatory meeting in connection with the forthcoming visit of the delegation of Abu Dhabi Ports, United Arab Emirates.

During the meeting held at PM’s House, the deputy prime minister/foreign minister highlighted the importance of the visit which showed keenness of the Government of UAE for enhancing investment in Pakistan.

He underscored that the Government was keen for the economic growth of the country and such investments would play a crucial role boosting Pakistan’s economy, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The proposed MOUs relating to ministries of maritime, aviation, railways, Board of Investment (BOI) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) were also presented in the meeting. Secretaries of each ministry gave presentation on the proposed MOUs.

The DPM/FM directed representatives of the ministries present in the meeting to diligently and efficiently work for the success of the visit and for the preparation for signing of the proposed MOUs.