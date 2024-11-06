Open Menu

DPM/FM Dar Chairs Preparatory Meeting For Upcoming UAE Ports Delegation’s Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2024 | 09:28 PM

DPM/FM Dar chairs preparatory meeting for upcoming UAE Ports delegation’s visit

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a high-level Inter-Ministerial preparatory meeting in connection with the forthcoming visit of the delegation of Abu Dhabi Ports, United Arab Emirate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a high-level Inter-Ministerial preparatory meeting in connection with the forthcoming visit of the delegation of Abu Dhabi Ports, United Arab Emirates.

During the meeting held at PM’s House, the deputy prime minister/foreign minister highlighted the importance of the visit which showed keenness of the Government of UAE for enhancing investment in Pakistan.

He underscored that the Government was keen for the economic growth of the country and such investments would play a crucial role boosting Pakistan’s economy, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The proposed MOUs relating to ministries of maritime, aviation, railways, Board of Investment (BOI) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) were also presented in the meeting. Secretaries of each ministry gave presentation on the proposed MOUs.

The DPM/FM directed representatives of the ministries present in the meeting to diligently and efficiently work for the success of the visit and for the preparation for signing of the proposed MOUs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Ishaq Dar UAE Abu Dhabi Visit United Arab Emirates FBR Government BOI

Recent Stories

FIA Larkana arrest 3 suspects of moneylenders.

FIA Larkana arrest 3 suspects of moneylenders.

2 minutes ago
 Educated youth to be given scholarship of Rs 25,00 ..

Educated youth to be given scholarship of Rs 25,000 from next month: Secy

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mirpurkhas chairs meeting to address ..

Commissioner Mirpurkhas chairs meeting to address rainwater drainage issues

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan pledge climate resilience

Pakistan, Azerbaijan pledge climate resilience

15 minutes ago
 One killed in Karachi firing

One killed in Karachi firing

15 minutes ago
 Pak-Uzbekistan bilateral trade volume stand at $ 4 ..

Pak-Uzbekistan bilateral trade volume stand at $ 400 mln in last FY 2023

15 minutes ago
Oil-tanker gutted

Oil-tanker gutted

2 hours ago
 13 drug-traffickers held, 33kg hashish seized

13 drug-traffickers held, 33kg hashish seized

2 hours ago
 3 children drowned in Khyber Tabby Dam

3 children drowned in Khyber Tabby Dam

2 hours ago
 Iqbal Day: SBP to observe public holiday on Nov 9

Iqbal Day: SBP to observe public holiday on Nov 9

2 hours ago
 Afghanistan Taliban govt hopes for 'new chapter' w ..

Afghanistan Taliban govt hopes for 'new chapter' with Trump election win

2 hours ago
 Sindh Agri-versity, UBL launch experimental projec ..

Sindh Agri-versity, UBL launch experimental project to strengthen seed quality

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan