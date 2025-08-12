- Home
DPM/FM Dar Chairs Review Meeting For Strengthening Cooperation With Friendly Cooperation
Published August 12, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review proposals for strengthening cooperation with friendly countries.
With a focus on identifying initiatives to deepen mutual engagement, a number of proposals covering a broad range of sectors, including trade and investment, education, health, connectivity, culture, and agriculture were discussed, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
The meeting was attended by the Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, SAPMs Tariq Fatemi and Tariq Bajwa, foreign secretary, secretaries of culture, food, special secretary interior, as well as senior officials from the concerned ministries and departments.
