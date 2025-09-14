DPM/FM Dar, Egyptian counterpart condemn illegal Israeli attacks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and his Egyptian counterpart Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty on Sunday condemned illegal Israeli strikes on Qatar and other Muslim nations, terming them blatant violations of sovereignty and international law.

They met on the sidelines of the preparatory Foreign Ministers’ meeting for the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Both reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and stressed the urgent need for unity across the Muslim Ummah.