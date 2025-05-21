Open Menu

DPM/FM Dar Expresses Deep Grief Over Death Of School Children In Khuzdar Terrorist Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 09:59 PM

DPM/FM Dar expresses deep grief over death of school children in Khuzdar terrorist attack

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the death of school children in a terrorist attack in Khuzdar, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the death of school children in a terrorist attack in Khuzdar, Balochistan.

“Deeply saddened by the dastardly terrorist attack by Indian proxies on a school bus in Khuzdar targeting innocent children, 3 of whom embraced martyrdom with many critically injured.

While our prayers go out for the departed souls and their families, the planners & orchestrators of this heinous terrorist attack shall be brought to justice,” the DPM/FM posted on X handle.

