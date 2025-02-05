DPM/FM Dar expresses grief over Prince Karim Aga Khan’s death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

His unwavering dedication to philanthropy and the betterment of communities worldwide has left an indelible mark on the world,” Office of the DPM in a press release, quoted the DPM/FM as saying.

The DPM/FM said that Aga Khan’s special attachment to Pakistan and his matchless contribution to the development and progress of its people could never be forgotten. Pakistan mourned his loss and cherishes his inspiring legacy, he said and expressed his heartfelt condolences to Aga Khan’s family and the global Ismaili community.