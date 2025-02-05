Open Menu

DPM/FM Dar Expresses Grief Over Prince Karim Aga Khan’s Death

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 12:30 PM

DPM/FM Dar expresses grief over Prince Karim Aga Khan’s death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

His unwavering dedication to philanthropy and the betterment of communities worldwide has left an indelible mark on the world,” Office of the DPM in a press release, quoted the DPM/FM as saying.

The DPM/FM said that Aga Khan’s special attachment to Pakistan and his matchless contribution to the development and progress of its people could never be forgotten. Pakistan mourned his loss and cherishes his inspiring legacy, he said and expressed his heartfelt condolences to Aga Khan’s family and the global Ismaili community.

Recent Stories

Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter

50 minutes ago
 UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting coo ..

UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector

2 hours ago
 Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro ..

Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's N ..

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's North Maluku

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

4 hours ago
 14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion C ..

14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches

10 hours ago
 Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi O ..

Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

11 hours ago
 EU leaders commit to increased defence spending

EU leaders commit to increased defence spending

11 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of Natio ..

Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office

12 hours ago
 King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Medi ..

King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan