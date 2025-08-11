DPM/FM Dar, FM Bayramov discuss trade, investment cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday spoke with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the two leaders discussed cooperation in trade and investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday spoke with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the two leaders discussed cooperation in trade and investment.

Expressing satisfaction over collaboration in multilateral fora, they agreed to maintain close coordination for forthcoming UN and OIC engagements, as well as consultations on SCO-related issues, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.