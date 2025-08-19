DPM/FM Dar lauds Pakistani diaspora in UK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday appreciated the united front posed by Pakistani diaspora in the United Kingdom during operation Bunyanun Marsoos.

He said that overseas Pakistanis were the asset of Pakistan.

The DPM/FM held a meeting in with the delegation of senior office bearers of PML-N UK led by President UK chapter, Ahsan Dar, DPM Office said in a press release.

The DPM/FM The DPM/FM apprised the delegation about measures taken by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for facilitation of diaspora abroad.

He particularly mentioned inauguration of Land Record Services - enabling British Pakistanis to securely access/manage Punjab property records (Fard, e-Girdawari, deeds) remotely, via blockchain technology; and the One Window Passport System - cutting processing time to 10 mins/application.

DPM/FM Dar also informed about his official meetings with British leadership during his visit to the UK that would further strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UK.

PML-N delegation congratulated the DPM / FM on the success of Marqa-e-Haq and on his effective diplomatic efforts to bring Pakistan's case to the international community.