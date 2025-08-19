Open Menu

DPM/FM Dar Lauds Pakistani Diaspora In UK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2025 | 05:10 PM

DPM/FM Dar lauds Pakistani diaspora in UK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday appreciated the united front posed by Pakistani diaspora in the United Kingdom during operation Bunyanun Marsoos.

He said that overseas Pakistanis were the asset of Pakistan.

The DPM/FM held a meeting in with the delegation of senior office bearers of PML-N UK led by President UK chapter, Ahsan Dar, DPM Office said in a press release.

The DPM/FM The DPM/FM apprised the delegation about measures taken by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for facilitation of diaspora abroad.

He particularly mentioned inauguration of Land Record Services - enabling British Pakistanis to securely access/manage Punjab property records (Fard, e-Girdawari, deeds) remotely, via blockchain technology; and the One Window Passport System - cutting processing time to 10 mins/application.

DPM/FM Dar also informed about his official meetings with British leadership during his visit to the UK that would further strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UK.

PML-N delegation congratulated the DPM / FM on the success of Marqa-e-Haq and on his effective diplomatic efforts to bring Pakistan's case to the international community.

Recent Stories

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new org ..

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure

26 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

26 minutes ago
 UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Form ..

UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway

41 minutes ago
 Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 ..

Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest

46 minutes ago
 US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump ..

US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy

53 minutes ago
 Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bil ..

Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..

56 minutes ago
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

56 minutes ago
 FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax ..

FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..

56 minutes ago
 Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitaria ..

Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..

56 minutes ago
 Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmak ..

Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman

58 minutes ago
 vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Ex ..

Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer

59 minutes ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas i ..

SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan