DPM/FM Dar, Malaysian counterpart discuss bilateral cooperation between two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday welcomed Foreign Minister of Malaysia Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan on his arrival at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“They discussed areas of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia and preparations for the visit of Malaysian Prime Minister to Pakistan,” a post on X sai.