Open Menu

DPM/FM Dar, Malaysian Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Cooperation Between Two Countries

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 10:31 PM

DPM/FM Dar, Malaysian counterpart discuss bilateral cooperation between two countries

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday welcomed Foreign Minister of Malaysia Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan on his arrival at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday welcomed Foreign Minister of Malaysia Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan on his arrival at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“They discussed areas of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia and preparations for the visit of Malaysian Prime Minister to Pakistan,” a post on X sai.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Visit Malaysia Post

Recent Stories

LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May- ..

LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May-9 violence case

3 minutes ago
 3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang

3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang

5 minutes ago
 Experts demand effective planning for Astola Islan ..

Experts demand effective planning for Astola Island navigating marine conservati ..

5 minutes ago
 Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Ma ..

Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Mayor Karachi

5 minutes ago
 Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel price ..

Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel prices reduction: Azma Bokhari

5 minutes ago
 Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah G ..

Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah Girls School, BHUs

9 minutes ago
Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Ra ..

Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Rabi season: IRSA

9 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal ..

IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal in 190 mln pounds case

9 minutes ago
 Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent r ..

Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent rain underway: Mayor Karachi

9 minutes ago
 Police conduct search and strike operation in DIK ..

Police conduct search and strike operation in DIKhan

10 minutes ago
 Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warr ..

Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused

18 minutes ago
 'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716. ..

'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716.22m'

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan