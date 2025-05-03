Open Menu

DPM/FM Dar Reaffirms Pakistan’s Commitment To Regional Peace, Protecting Its National Interests

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 01:10 PM

DPM/FM Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, protecting its national interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability while resolutely protecting its sovereignty and national interests.

The DPM/FM held a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Greece George Gerapetritis and briefed him on current regional developments, categorically rejecting India’s baseless allegations, disinformation campaign, and illegal unilateral measures that threaten regional peace and security.

“He strongly condemned India’s unilateral decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance—a blatant violation of its international obligations,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The DPM/FM reiterated Pakistan’s call for an independent and transparent investigation to establish the facts.

FM Gerapetritis emphasized the importance of restraint to prevent escalation and preserve peace & stability. He welcomed Pakistan’s proposal for a neutral and transparent inquiry.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close coordination on regional and global developments, particularly in multilateral fora, including their engagement as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

