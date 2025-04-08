DPM/FM Dar reiterates govt’s vision to investor-friendly environ

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday reiterated the government’s vision to create a transparent, investor-friendly environment to attract capital as well as harness international expertise, technology, and best practices.

The deputy prime minister/foreign minister participated in the Ministerial Dialogue, on “Driving Responsible Growth in Mining – Governance, Cooperation & Building Resilient Supply Chains” in Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Republic of Turkiye Alparslan Bayraktar, Assistant Deputy Minister for Mining Enablement, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdulrahman Al-Belushi, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, and Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik were also part of the ministerial dialogue.

The DPM informed the audience of the unparalleled geological wealth of Pakistan, including a diverse range of critical minerals and highlighted that while recognising this vast potential, the mineral sector was placed at the top of the government’s national agenda.

?Dar also indicated key national policy reforms in minerals sector and emphasized on the need of the infusion of international expertise, innovative technology and fresh capital to overcome both financial and operational challenges in minerals sector.