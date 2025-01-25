DPM/FM Dar stresses upon promoting Pakistan’s interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday emphasised upon promoting Pakistan’s national interests, especially through economic diplomacy, fostering bilateral ties and providing Pakistani diaspora with all the assistance and facilitation.

He addressed the ambassadors and consuls general-designate and also congratulated them on their new assignments, a press release said.

The DPM/FM further stressed the primacy of promoting Pakistan at all levels to realize the true potential of the country.