DPM/FM Dar Terms PTI’s Calls For Protest As Conspiracy Against Country’s Prestige
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday questioned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) repeated calls for strikes, terming them as a well-thought-out conspiracy against the country’s prestige.
In a press statement, the DPM/FM expressed his regret over PTI’s protest announced for November 24 in Islamabad.
He said that the party announced its protests at a time when important global personalities were on a visit to Pakistan, adding whether it was on 14th October on the occasion of the Chinese premier's visit or on 15-16 October when the heads of government of SCO arrived to participate in high- level event hosted by Pakistan.
DPM/FM Dar said, similarly, the Belarusian President was due on Monday on his official visit to Pakistan and prior to it, Belarusian ministers and business delegations were also arriving on Sunday.
He called upon the PTI’s leadership to give priority to the national interests and the country on their petty political interests.
