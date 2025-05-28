DPM/FM Dar To Visit Hong Kong To Participate In IOMed Convention Signing Ceremony
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will visit Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of People’s Republic of China, from 29-30 May to participate in the signing ceremony for the Convention on the establishment of International Organization for Mediation (IOMed).
The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister will sign the IOMed Convention and address the ceremony on 30 May. He will also hold several bilateral engagements on the sidelines of the meeting, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
Pakistan has joined the IOMed as one of its founding members.
Pakistan remained strongly supportive of the aims and objectives of IOMed, recognizing its potential for mediation as well as peaceful and pacific settlement of international disputes.
“Pakistan believes that peace and security, as well as global prosperity, can be promoted and preserved through strict adherence to the principles of the UN Charter, faithful implementation of UN Security Council resolutions as well as international law. Mediation, diplomacy, dialogue, and international cooperation constitute important cornerstones of this comprehensive approach,” it was added.
Recent Stories
Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East
Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO
Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea
Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors
ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development
DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..
DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximately 75 aircraft
TAQA Energy Services, UAE University complete third phase of solar project
UAE President receives Shabab Al Ahli team following title-winning season
UAE President receives winners, judges of Prince of Poets, Million’s Poet, Al- ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on National Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naqvi’s message on Youm-e-Takbeer: Nation proud of its nuclear strength1 minute ago
-
DPM/FM Dar to visit Hong Kong to participate in IOMed convention signing ceremony1 minute ago
-
Sargodha marks 'Youm-e-Takbeer' with enthusiastic unity rally11 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer walk held at AIMC11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police arrests 23,701 individuals in 43,693 raids so far in 202511 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on renowned restaurants in Lahore11 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh extends greetings to nation on Youm-e-Takbeer21 minutes ago
-
PAAPAM urges immediate rationalisation of tariff policy to protect local industry31 minutes ago
-
Schools mark 'Youm-e-Takbeer' with passion,purpose41 minutes ago
-
Marriyum Aurangzeb issues key statement on Youm-e-Takbeer41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan celebrates Yaum-e-Takbeer amid Maarka-e-Haq victory against India1 hour ago
-
Youm-e-Takbir celebrated with enthusiasm in Sukkur1 hour ago