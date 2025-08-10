Open Menu

DPM/FM Dar, Turkish FM Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional, Global Issues

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2025 | 12:20 PM

DPM/FM Dar, Turkish FM discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke with Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan, and both leaders reviewed Pak–Turkiye bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional and international developments.

“They also expressed grave concerns at the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The DPM/FM condemned the Israeli plan for a complete military takeover, calling it a flagrant violation of international law and UNSC resolutions,” Foreign Office Spokesperson, on Sunday, said in a press statement.

DPM/FM Dar also stressed the urgent need for providing unimpeded humanitarian assistance and an end to Israeli impunity.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

3 hours ago
 UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal

UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal

10 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on National Day

11 hours ago
 UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement betwe ..

UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

12 hours ago
 Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM ed ..

Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM education for Pakistani youth

12 hours ago
Algeria, Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate ..

Algeria, Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate fertilizer production

12 hours ago
 Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate cha ..

Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate change project & celebrates Indep ..

13 hours ago
 SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch P ..

SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch Pakistan’s first Satellite-Po ..

13 hours ago
 Japanese delegation explores investment in KP

Japanese delegation explores investment in KP

13 hours ago
 First phase of Hajj application process concludes ..

First phase of Hajj application process concludes with over 71,000 submissions

13 hours ago
 Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan c ..

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan