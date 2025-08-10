DPM/FM Dar, Turkish FM discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke with Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan, and both leaders reviewed Pak–Turkiye bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional and international developments.

“They also expressed grave concerns at the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The DPM/FM condemned the Israeli plan for a complete military takeover, calling it a flagrant violation of international law and UNSC resolutions,” Foreign Office Spokesperson, on Sunday, said in a press statement.

DPM/FM Dar also stressed the urgent need for providing unimpeded humanitarian assistance and an end to Israeli impunity.