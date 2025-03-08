DPM/FM Dar,Turkish FM Exchange Views On Geo-political Developments
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday met with Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Both the leaders exchanged views on the latest geo-political developments, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
Recalling Turkish president's recent visit to Pakistan, they agreed to further deepen their ties across various fields.
