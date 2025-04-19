DPM/FM Departs To Kabul On An Official Visit
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2025 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday departed to Kabul for his first official visit to Afghanistan.
“The DPM/FM is leading a high-level delegation, comprising of the Special Representative for Afghanistan, Amb.
Sadiq Khan, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Federal secretaries for commerce, railways and Interior, as well as other senior officials”, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
