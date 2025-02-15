DPM/FM For Practical Steps To Improve Pak Missions’ Efficacy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday directed for taking practical steps for the improvement of efficacy and effectiveness of Pakistan’s Missions in line with the broader strategic objectives of the government.
The FM chaired the first meeting of the Committee on Rationalizing Pakistan's Missions abroad which was constituted by the Prime Minister, DPM/FM Office said in a press release.
The meeting reviewed the structure, functioning and performance of Pakistan’s Missions abroad.
Recent Stories
NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector
Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed
Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan
Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025
This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan sing your love story
Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of Aga Khan IV
UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy near Rafic Hariri Internat ..
Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at Adiala jail gate
UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day
UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to expand accessible education fo ..
India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM/FM for practical steps to improve Pak Missions’ efficacy1 minute ago
-
Cambridge University officials meet IUB VC11 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on land revenue matters held11 minutes ago
-
DPO inspects transgenders' school11 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue measures reviewed11 minutes ago
-
Auqaf Multan zone makes record recovery of Rs621.58m21 minutes ago
-
Workshop on career counselling held at Women University21 minutes ago
-
All Pakistan Inter-University Women's Judo Championship commences at SAU Tandojam51 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab leads efforts to transform agriculture sector: Azma Bukhari1 hour ago
-
Kite making unit unearthed1 hour ago
-
Girl undergoes gender transformation surgery1 hour ago
-
CJP visits SOS village, Peshawar1 hour ago