DPM/FM For Practical Steps To Improve Pak Missions’ Efficacy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday directed for taking practical steps for the improvement of efficacy and effectiveness of Pakistan’s Missions in line with the broader strategic objectives of the government.

The FM chaired the first meeting of the Committee on Rationalizing Pakistan's Missions abroad which was constituted by the Prime Minister, DPM/FM Office said in a press release.

The meeting reviewed the structure, functioning and performance of Pakistan’s Missions abroad.

More Stories From Pakistan