DPM/FM Reaffirms Govt’s Commitment To Improving Healthcare

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving healthcare through enhanced medical training and regulation.

The DPM/FM chaired the 4th meeting on medical education which was attended by National Coordinator to the PM on Health, Federal secretary health, president PM&DC, vice president CPSP, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, and heads of leading medical institutions, Office of the DPM said in a press release.

The meeting’s discussions focused on accreditation, fee regulation and rationalization in private medical colleges while ensuring fairness for the students as well as the medical colleges.

A sub-committee was directed to present its recommendations on fee rationalization in the next meeting scheduled for 17th March.

