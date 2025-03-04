DPM/FM To Participate In Extraordinary Session Of OIC Council Of Foreign Ministers
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 08:28 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will participate in the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) to be held on March 7, 2025, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
This high-level meeting would convene Foreign Ministers and senior officials from OIC member countries to discuss joint actions in response to the deteriorating conditions in Palestine due to ongoing Israeli aggression, violations of Palestinian rights, and calls for their displacement, a DPM/FM's Office news release said.
It added that as a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause, Pakistan had consistently highlighted this issue on various international platforms.
At the upcoming OIC-CFM session, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will reaffirm Pakistan's steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and emphasize its principled position.
He will advocate for the full withdrawal of Israel from all occupied territories, including Jerusalem, denounce the unacceptable proposal for further displacing Palestinians, and call for restoration of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, such as their right to return to their homeland and the establishment of a viable, contiguous, and sovereign Palestinian state based on the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.
Additionally, on the sidelines of the OIC-CFM, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister is anticipated to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from important OIC member states.
