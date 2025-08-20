DPM/FM urges Afghan authorities to take concrete measures against TTP, BLA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday urged the Afghan authorities to take concrete and verifiable measures against entities such as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)/ Majeed Brigade.

During a bilateral meeting with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, on the sidelines of the 6th Trilateral Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan in Kabul, the DPM/FM highlighted a recent surge in terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, perpetrated by groups operating from Afghan soil.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Dar also acknowledged the encouraging progress in political and commercial ties, while expressing progress in the security domain, especially in counter-terrorism, continued to lag behind.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations between their countries, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

They welcomed the recent elevation of diplomatic representation between the two countries from Chargé d’Affaires to Ambassadorial level, as agreed during the Trilateral Meeting in Beijing on 21 May 2025.

Reflecting on their recent engagements, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister’s visits to Kabul on 19 April and 17 July, and Beijing meeting on 21 May, the ministers noted with appreciation that most decisions from these interactions had either been implemented or were nearing completion.

These efforts have significantly strengthened Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, particularly in the areas of trade and transit, they observed.

The Afghan acting foreign minister reaffirmed Afghanistan’s commitment to ensuring its territory was not used by any terrorist group against Pakistan or other nations.

The DPM/FM extended his gratitude to the Afghan authorities for their warm hospitality and congratulated them on successfully hosting the 6th Trilateral Dialogue.