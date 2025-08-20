DPM/FM Urges Afghan Authorities To Take Concrete Measures Against TTP, BLA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday urged the Afghan authorities to take concrete and verifiable measures against entities such as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)/ Majeed Brigade.
During a bilateral meeting with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, on the sidelines of the 6th Trilateral Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan in Kabul, the DPM/FM highlighted a recent surge in terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, perpetrated by groups operating from Afghan soil.
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Dar also acknowledged the encouraging progress in political and commercial ties, while expressing progress in the security domain, especially in counter-terrorism, continued to lag behind.
Both ministers expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations between their countries, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.
They welcomed the recent elevation of diplomatic representation between the two countries from Chargé d’Affaires to Ambassadorial level, as agreed during the Trilateral Meeting in Beijing on 21 May 2025.
Reflecting on their recent engagements, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister’s visits to Kabul on 19 April and 17 July, and Beijing meeting on 21 May, the ministers noted with appreciation that most decisions from these interactions had either been implemented or were nearing completion.
These efforts have significantly strengthened Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, particularly in the areas of trade and transit, they observed.
The Afghan acting foreign minister reaffirmed Afghanistan’s commitment to ensuring its territory was not used by any terrorist group against Pakistan or other nations.
The DPM/FM extended his gratitude to the Afghan authorities for their warm hospitality and congratulated them on successfully hosting the 6th Trilateral Dialogue.
Recent Stories
CBUAE gold reserves rise 26% in Jan.-May 2025
Heavy rain lashes Karachi again, Urban flooding, power outages paralyze City
Gold prices decline per tola for second straight day in Pakistan
Alcaraz, Raducanu steal spotlight in US Open mixed doubles debut
Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during KP floods
Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education Minister discuss opening of Ale ..
PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 points
Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of extramarital affair
Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews preparations for new academic ..
Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour
At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident
Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Body toll rises to 18 as search & rescue operation continues in Battagram-Mansehra border area10 minutes ago
-
Bilal Azhar Kiani offers condolences on passing of Absar Alam’s mother10 minutes ago
-
Education Minister lauds efforts of Odyssey, LearnOBots, calling mental revolution10 minutes ago
-
Three armed suspects arrested after shootout in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Arts Council, NBF join hands to promote Pakistan’s cultural heritage11 minutes ago
-
District Polio Committee Meeting Held to Review Preparations11 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM urges Afghan authorities to take concrete measures against TTP, BLA11 minutes ago
-
Catastrophic flood destroys Buner's only crematorium, Inflicting deep spiritual blow on minority com ..11 minutes ago
-
Kohat District Administration promotes digital wallet accounts & electronic payments11 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police reunites missing child to his parents11 minutes ago
-
78th Independence Day Celebrations Continue with Great Enthusiasm in Sukkur & Shikarpur11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, UK pledge deeper cooperation on democracy, overseas Pakistanis20 minutes ago