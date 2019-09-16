DPO Abbottabad awards certificate of appreciation to best police officers

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Abbass Majeed Khan Marwat Monday awarded best performance certificate to the police officers who performed duties during Moharram

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Abbass Majeed Khan Marwat Monday awarded best performance certificate to the police officers who performed duties during Moharram.

According to a press statement, a ceremony was held at DPO office here where the police officers were given certificates of appreciation.

Addressing on the occasion, Abbass Majeed said that peaceful observance and foolproof security measures during Moharram processions and Majalis in district Abbottabad showed the commitment of district Police.

He further said that district police officers and constables provided foolproof security to the mourners during the Moharram for which they deserve appreciation.