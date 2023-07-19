DPO Abbottabad chairs meeting to ensure foolproof security for Muharram

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umer Tufail Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss the comprehensive security arrangements for the upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umer Tufail Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss the comprehensive security arrangements for the upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram.

During the meeting, DPO Abbottabad instructed police officers to remain vigilant and keep a close eye on suspicious activities and individuals around Imambargahs and procession routes, plan search and strike operations for the surrounding areas, while checkpoints would be established on designated internal and external routes of the city.

He said that unregistered residents in hotels and hostels must be scrutinized, and necessary actions to be taken to maintain security. To secure processions, utilize canine units and bomb disposal squads to clear procession routes, and seal the passages by using barriers.

Umer Tufail said that additionally, walk-through gates and body search procedures would be implemented at the entry points of the processions.

Meetings with religious scholars from various sects will also be arranged at the police station level to ensure a peaceful Muharram.

He said that the use of loudspeakers and display of weapons during processions would be strictly prohibited, and businesses and residences along the procession routes would remain closed during the timings. SSP Traffic Arif Javed Khan was tasked with coordinating traffic management and parking arrangements to minimize public inconvenience during the events.

Each Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) will be responsible for ensuring sweeping, mobile jammer, and sniffer dog checks on important gathering and procession routes in their respective areas, adding the DPO said.

Continuous communication was emphasized among all circle officers and SHOs with other administrative departments, rescue services, health department, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), and civil defense to effectively handle any emergencies.