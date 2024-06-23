DPO Abbottabad Chairs Meeting To Ensure Muharram 2024 Security
Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) In preparation for Muharram 2024, separate meetings were held in the District Police Officer (DPO) Office Abbottabad under the chairmanship of DPO Umar Tufail to discuss and ensure law and order.
The meetings focused on maintaining peace during the holy month and were attended by key figures, including members of the District Peace Committee, Press Club members, Tehsil Mayor Sardar Shuja Nabi, SP Investigation Tahir Iqbal, SP Cantt Saeed Akhtar Khan, and SP Havelian Ishtiaq Khan.
District Police Chief Umar Tufail while speaking on the occasion emphasised the deployment of all available resources to maintain peace in the city. Detailed discussions were held on security arrangements for Muharram, covering the programmes for Majalis and mourning processions across the district.
The DPO outlined the responsibilities of all members, stressing that the maintenance of peace is a shared responsibility between the administration and the Peace Committee members.
He expressed confidence in the cooperation between all parties to ensure the city's tranquillity.
Umer Tufail also advised against any unconventional processions or Majalis during Muharram and urged the avoidance of unnecessary loudspeaker use and inflammatory speeches. He announced that Peace Committee members and organisers of Majalis would be issued identification cards and would be required to work alongside the administration during the mourning processions.
Strict security measures were highlighted, including the prohibition of unauthorized individuals from joining the processions without proper checks. Peace Committee members presented their suggestions during the meeting, which the District Police Officer assured would be implemented.
