DPO Abbottabad Chairs Meeting To Review Security Measures During Moharram

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi said that police was all set for making foolproof security arrangements for the 6th and 9th Moharram procession and Majalis in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi said that police was all set for making foolproof security arrangements for the 6th and 9th Moharram procession and Majalis in Abbottabad. He directed the officers to follow the instructions of the National Action Plan, conduct search and strike operations in the surrounding of Imam Bargahs, review the registration of the tenants and take strict action against non-registered tenants.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting here Friday to review the security arrangements during Moharram. The DPO also directed the officials concerned to conduct mock exercise in the sensitive areas and clear the procession routes with Canine unite and Bomb Disposal Squad besides sealing all entry and exit points reaching towards procession routes. He asked for installation of walk-through gates at all entry points of the procession and ensure the body search of the participants.

DPO Zahoor Babar Afridi also ordered to make sure the security of the buildings, hotels and shops on the route of the Moharram procession, completely seal the streets on the procession route, deployment of the police force in the streets, snipers and commandos on the high buildings.

The DPO Abbottabad also visited the procession route at Malikpura Mohallah Darulkhair, from Imam Bargah Diggi Mohallah to Ghas Mandi, Main Bazar Cant. Chowk, Model Caf� to Jinnah Chowkn, reviewed the security measures and directed for improvement of security measures.

During the visit, the DPO also inspected the houses and open plots on the procession route and directed SHO City to check the houses on the route with Canine Unit, Bomb Disposal Squad, sniffer dogs and also ordered to remove the electricity cables, checking of Sui Gas and water supply pipelines, electricity poles and transformers on the route.

