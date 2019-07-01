UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO Abbottabad For Arrest Of Anti-social Elements

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 08:50 PM

DPO Abbottabad for arrest of anti-social elements

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Abbass Majeed Marwat Monday directed the police officials to arrest anti-social elements and bring them before the court of justice

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Abbass Majeed Marwat Monday directed the police officials to arrest anti-social elements and bring them before the court of justice.

He issued these directives during his visit to Mangal Police Station and briefed by Station House Officer regarding performance and problems of the police station.

Abbass Majeed Marwat during his visit of the Mangal police station inspected the record, residential barracks, rooms and police lockup, he also issued orders for the betterment of the system and cooperate with the complainants.

While addressing at the occasion DPO Abbottabad said that protection of the masses is our prime objective and we have to take special measures for this cause. He further said that we have to fully cooperate with the complainants, provide the best possible facilities and resolve their issues on a priority basis.

At the occasion, Abbass Majeed Khan Marwat also listened grievances of the people and issued directives to address the problems.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Police Station Visit Best Court

Recent Stories

Traders observe shutter down strike against power ..

39 seconds ago

Chinese premier meets Bulgarian president

4 minutes ago

PML-N workers disheartened over intra-party confli ..

4 minutes ago

3 militants killed in police raid on planned terro ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore Art Council organises play "Gumraha" at Alh ..

4 minutes ago

191 Dental Surgeons appointed on recommendations o ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.