DPO Abbottabad for arrest of anti-social elements

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Abbass Majeed Marwat Monday directed the police officials to arrest anti-social elements and bring them before the court of justice

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Abbass Majeed Marwat Monday directed the police officials to arrest anti-social elements and bring them before the court of justice.

He issued these directives during his visit to Mangal Police Station and briefed by Station House Officer regarding performance and problems of the police station.

Abbass Majeed Marwat during his visit of the Mangal police station inspected the record, residential barracks, rooms and police lockup, he also issued orders for the betterment of the system and cooperate with the complainants.

While addressing at the occasion DPO Abbottabad said that protection of the masses is our prime objective and we have to take special measures for this cause. He further said that we have to fully cooperate with the complainants, provide the best possible facilities and resolve their issues on a priority basis.

At the occasion, Abbass Majeed Khan Marwat also listened grievances of the people and issued directives to address the problems.