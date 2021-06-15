UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

DPO Abbottabad for strict action against fugitive and drug dealers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, the payments under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme by the Federal government to help the poor segments of the society facing hardship owing to the coronavirus lockdown was started in district Abbottabad on Tuesday where thousands of families would be benefited.

According to the details, nine Cash Centers have been established at various places of the district where payments of Rs 12000 to each registered poor family would be started from 16th of June under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

Among these centers, four cash disbursement centers have been specially established with provision of Coronavirus vaccination under one roof.

These centers were established at Govt. Degree College No.1, District Council Hall, Govt. Boys Primary school Qalandar Abad, TMA Hall and Govt. Boys Degree College Havelian, Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School Sherwan, Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School Lora and Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School Chanali.

Staff of Benazir Income Support Programe (BISP), banks and retail shops would be there at the centers to facilities the beneficiaries of Ehsas Emergency cash programme.

Pakistan

