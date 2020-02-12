UrduPoint.com
DPO Abbottabad Holds First Online Khuli Kutchery

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 12:00 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Javed Iqbal Wednesday conducted an online Khuli Kutchery on social media and addressed the issues of the masses

According to the Abbottabad police sources, DPO Javed Iqbal would resolve the issues of the people at their doorstep first time in the history of Hazara region conducted an online 'Khuli Kutchery' where he attended telephone calls too to address the grievances of the masses.

DPO also decided to conduct online Khuli Kutchery on weekly basis.

The DPO conducted the kutchery on police station level by using modern technology, after hearing the complaints about two hours he also issued directives for the resolve of problems at the spot.

Javed Iqbal would listen to the complaints of the citizens of district Abbottabad every Tuesday from 3 to 5 pm. People of Abbottabad have appreciated the initiative and said that it's a direct contact district police chief and the people of Abbottabad which provided them an opportunity to discuss their issues.

