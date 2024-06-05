Open Menu

DPO Abbottabad Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' At St. Luke's Church To Address Community Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 09:24 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail Wednesday conducted a 'Khuli Kutchery' at St. Luke's Church to listen the issues faced by the Christian community

During the session, which was held in collaboration with various organizations, to ensure the resolution of issues faced by the minority and transgender communities. Umar Tufail assured the community that their problems would be resolved and issued on-the-spot orders for some of the issues.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended by DPO Umar Tufail, police officers, local social leaders, journalists, minority community members, and officials from relevant organizations.

Participants expressed their gratitude to DPO Tufail and other attendees. The issues faced by the minority and transgender communities were discussed, and immediate directives were issued for their resolution. The purpose of the Khuli Kuthcery was to identify and promptly solve public issues at the local level.

