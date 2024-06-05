(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail Wednesday conducted a 'Khuli Kutchery' at St. Luke's Church to listen the issues faced by the Christian community.

During the session, which was held in collaboration with various organizations, to ensure the resolution of issues faced by the minority and transgender communities. Umar Tufail assured the community that their problems would be resolved and issued on-the-spot orders for some of the issues.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended by DPO Umar Tufail, police officers, local social leaders, journalists, minority community members, and officials from relevant organizations.

Participants expressed their gratitude to DPO Tufail and other attendees. The issues faced by the minority and transgender communities were discussed, and immediate directives were issued for their resolution. The purpose of the Khuli Kuthcery was to identify and promptly solve public issues at the local level.